U.S. buys 126,000 bbls of crude oil for Strategic Petroleum Reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it has bought 126,000 barrels of crude for the emergency oil reserve, as the government seeks to help oil producers struggling from reduced fuel demand resulting from the coronavirus.

U.S. President Donald Trump in March had ordered the department to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which would have been a purchase of about 77 million barrels. But the Energy Department canceled a plan to purchase an initial 30 million barrels after Congress declined to fund it.

The department last month said it would buy up to 1 million barrels of sweet crude for the reserve to help small to midsize producers. The department said it bought the oil from Shell Trading Company, a U.S.-based affiliate of Shell that sourced the crude from small to midsize U.S. producers.