FILE PHOTO: National security adviser Robert O'Brien attends a briefing on the situation with Iran in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States “will work with the world’s largest oil producers to address volatility in global oil markets,” U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Wednesday.

O’Brien made the remark at a White House news conference where Trump addressed the coronavirus crisis and other issues.