Brent slips after hitting $65/barrel early on pipeline outage

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, retreating after an early surge to a two-year high when the United Kingdom’s biggest North Sea oil pipeline was shut, crimping the flow of global benchmark Brent crude.

The Forties pipeline, which was scheduled to pump 406,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, was shut on Monday after cracks were found in what traders believe is the first unplanned outage for some years. That pushed Brent prices higher on Monday, and the rally continued into Tuesday morning before prices retreated during U.S. trading hours.

Brent crude LCOc1, the global benchmark, was down 67 cents at $64.02 at 11:46 a.m. EST (1646 GMT). Earlier in the session, Brent rose above $65 a barrel for the first time since June 2015. U.S. crude CLc1 was at $57.47, down 51 cents.

Forties is important for the global oil market because the crude it carries normally sets the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used to price physical crude around the world and which underpins Brent futures.

The WTI-Brent spread widened out to as much as $7 CL-LCO1=R, the highest in more than two years, then narrowed to $6.50. WTI has lagged Brent, and the discount has helped boost U.S. exports.

“The rise in Brent is going to drive WTI up as opposed to WTI dragging Brent down,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Analysts and traders said the outage was likely to cause significant delays in the loading of Forties crude cargoes.

“There are (still) going to be loads,” a trade source said, adding that the number was hard to estimate until the pipeline’s restart date is known.

U.S. crude stocks are expected to fall by 3.8 million barrels, a fourth straight week of decline, according to analysts polled ahead of reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute and the government’s Energy Information Administration. [EIA/S]

The API is scheduled to release its data for last week at 2130 GMT on Tuesday. The EIA follows on Wednesday.

Oil supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this year have helped whittle away an excess of inventories that persisted for nearly three years.

U.S. crude has lagged the rally in Brent in part because of rising U.S. oil production C-OUT-T-EIA.