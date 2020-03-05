Oil eases as demand worries overshadow OPEC deal to deepen supply cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic showed no signs of slowing, with deaths mounting globally, but losses were limited as major producers agreed on deeper output cuts to bolster prices.

OPEC agreed to cut oil output by an extra 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter of 2020, its deepest cut since the 2008 financial crisis, but made its action conditional on Russia and others joining in.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell by 24 cents, or 0.5%, to $50.89 a barrel by 10:50 a.m. ET (1550 GMT.) U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 was down 9 cents, or 0.2%, at $46.69.

Russia has so far indicated that it would back an extension rather than deeper production cuts.

“Russia has so far dragged its feet in committing to more cuts,” Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

“OPEC+ negotiations tomorrow are likely to be more contentious than today’s meeting. That said, the risk of a pandemic has escalated in the last week, and this may persuade Russia to agree to additional cuts.”

Russia, which has co-operated on output policy since 2016 in the informal group known as OPEC+, has in the past been hesitant during talks but has signed up at the last minute. Moscow will take part in the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in Vienna on Friday.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Moscow was prepared for a possible drop in oil prices should OPEC and its allies fail to reach an agreement over cutting supply.

“In our current projection, world oil demand is expected to fall 2.7 million barrels per day in the first quarter. This is a massive drop, and it shows the scale of the problem OPEC+ faces,” said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

“Whether Russia will agree to the cuts is the million-dollar question. Given their history of co-operation with OPEC, we expect they will agree.”

Oil demand has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Original forecasts for growth in crude demand in 2020 have been slashed, as factory operations, travel and other economic activities around the world have been curtailed by measures aiming to stop the virus spreading.

Prices were also supported by a lower-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the United States, alleviating some concern about oversupply in the world’s biggest oil consumer. [EIA/S]

Concern over demand growth lingers, however. The head of the International Monetary Fund said the global spread of the virus has crushed hopes for stronger economic gains this year.

China’s top gas importer, PetroChina (601857.SS), has declared force majeure on natural gas imports because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company issued the notice, which allows the suspension of contractual obligations because of exceptional circumstances, to suppliers of piped gas and to at least one liquefied natural gas supplier, though details could not be confirmed immediately.