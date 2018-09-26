Oil eases, but Iran sanctions keep Brent above $80 a barrel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a surprise build in domestic crude inventories, but an impending drop in Iranian exports kept Brent futures above $80 a barrel and on track for a fifth straight quarterly gain.

A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S., April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Global benchmark Brent fell 14 cents to $81.73 a barrel by 12:53 p.m. EDT (1653 GMT). On Tuesday, Brent rose as high as $82.55, the highest since November 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 39 cents to $71.89 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.9 million barrels in the week to Sept. 21, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Analysts had expected a decrease of 1.3 million barrels.

Refinery crude runs fell by 901,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

“Generally speaking, the EIA inventories were bearish with gasoline inventories rising and a significant increase in gasoline imports,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “However, overall the market remains supported as sanctions on Iranian exports take hold.”

The oil market is bracing for a hit to global supplies from U.S. sanctions affecting Iran’s petroleum sector, due to come into force in November. Brent remains on course for its fifth consecutive quarterly increase, the longest stretch since early 2007 when a six-quarter run led to a record-high price of $147.50 a barrel.

Several big buyers, such as a number of Indian refiners, have signaled they will wind down purchases of Iranian crude, yet the impact on global markets is not yet clear.

U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, are trying to reassure consumers and investors that enough supply will remain in the oil market and have pushed OPEC to raise output.

In a Tuesday speech at the U.N., Trump reiterated calls on OPEC to pump more oil, accused Iran of sowing chaos and promised further sanctions on the country.

The so-called “OPEC+” group, which includes non-OPEC members such as Russia, met over the weekend but did not decide to boost output.

Commerzbank said in a note that “the latest rise in oil prices is due primarily to Trump himself. ... he has focused the market’s attention on the Iran sanctions again, even though the market is adequately supplied at present thanks to the increase in OPEC and Russian production.”

A Nigerian oil industry official said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will act to balance the market after oil prices hit a four-year high, but its options may be limited by available spare capacity.