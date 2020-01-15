Oil extends losses after data shows U.S. crude output at record high

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices on Wednesday extended losses, falling to their lowest in over a month, after a U.S. report showed that crude production rose to a new record, overshadowing a bigger-than-expected draw in crude inventories.

U.S. crude production for the week ended Jan. 10 rose to 13 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA data also showed that crude inventories fell 2.5 million barrels last week.

That was much bigger than the 474,000-barrel decline that analysts had expected in a Reuters poll and contradicted data from the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showing a 1.1 million-barrel increase. [EIA/S] [API/S]

Brent LCOc1 futures were down 83 cents, or 1.3%, at $63.66 a barrel by 10:45 a.m. EST (1545 GMT), while U.S. crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 fell 75 cents, or 1.3%, to $57.48.

WTI was trading at its lowest since Dec. 4, while Brent crude was at its lowest since Dec. 11.