Oil falls after surprise U.S. inventory build

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil futures fell on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks offset hopes of demand recovery as coronavirus lockdowns are eased.

After tumbling on Wednesday, Brent crude futures were down 0.3%, or 10 cents, at $34.64 a barrel at 1235 GMT after dropping by more than $1 to $33.62 in early trade.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1.2%, or 38 cents, at $32.43. The U.S. futures earlier slipped as much as 5% to a low of $31.14.

“All in all oil is pretty much flat after the price correction yesterday. The market opened lower after the shock API numbers but it is now treading water until EIA statistics are released,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas.

Data from industry group API showed that U.S. crude stocks rose by 8.7 million barrels in the week to May 22, against analyst expectations for a draw of 1.9 million barrels. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Also weighing on prices was uncertainty about Russia’s commitment to deep output cuts ahead of a June 9 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a grouping dubbed OPEC+.

“We’re heading into the early June OPEC+ meeting ... but we need some good stats for the price to go higher,” said Olivier Jakob at consultancy Petromatrix.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) agreed during a telephone call on further “close coordination” on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

With WTI holding above $30 a barrel, OPEC+ will be watching to see whether U.S. shale oil producers, who have breakeven prices in the high $20 to low $30 range, step up production, said National Australia Bank’s head of commodity research, Lachlan Shaw.