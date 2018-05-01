Oil falls on firmer dollar but Iran sanction fears limit losses

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices slid more than 1 percent on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a four-month high, but worries that U.S. President Donald Trump will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal underpinned the market.

An oil pump jack is seen at sunset in a field outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The U.S. dollar .DXY surged into positive territory for 2018 and broke past key levels against several currencies as a divergence between growth and the interest rate outlook versus other countries spurred investors to chase the currency higher. [USD/] A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated oil more expensive to holders of other currencies.

“The strength of the dollar is where the pressure is coming from,” said Gene McGillian, vice president at Tradition Energy.

The risk of the U.S. pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, resulting in sanctions on the producing nation, has already largely been priced in, underpinning the market, he said.

Brent crude LCOc1 for July delivery was trading $1.11 lower at $73.60 by 12:31 p.m. EDT (1631 GMT). The June contract expired on Monday, settling up 53 cents at $75.17.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery CLc1 was 87 cents down at $67.70 a barrel, after settling 47 cents higher on Monday.

Oil prices rose on Monday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented what he called evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program. Tehran has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.

But analysts said the lack of a smoking gun took some of the heat out of oil prices.

Olivier Jakob of PetroMatrix said the announcement “did not bring anything new to the table,” and the market therefore shed some of the previous day’s gains.

“It shows how much the market has already priced in the expectation that Trump will not extend the waivers,” he said.

Trump has given Britain, France and Germany a May 12 deadline to fix what he views as the flaws of the 2015 nuclear deal, or he will reimpose sanctions.

Still, crude prices were within striking distance of a more than three-year high hit in late April, and analysts said the market is sensitive to any developments on Iranian sanctions.

Growing U.S. crude production and stockpiles have weighed on the market. Ahead of weekly data, crude stockpiles were forecast building last week while refined product inventories were seen declining, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) releases its data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday, and the official government report is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.