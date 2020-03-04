Oil gives up gains even as OPEC works on big output cut

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil prices were mixed, giving up early gains despite expectations that major producers were closing in on an agreement to cut supply aimed at offsetting a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Since the outbreak worsened, oil has dropped sharply, and rebounds have been short-lived. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 26 cents at $51.60 a barrel at 11:43 a.m. ET (1643 GMT), after hitting $53.03. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 was up 2 cents to $47.22 a barrel.

U.S. oil inventories grew less than anticipated, the U.S. Energy Department said, and gasoline and diesel stocks fell more than expected. While the report seemed supportive, selling continued.

“The market is going to be weighed down by the coronavirus impact on demand destruction,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “I do not see oil demand recovering to pre-virus levels for several months, as additional outbreaks in Europe and the U.S. are going to cause travel and meeting disruptions and demand destruction.”

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members are seeking to persuade Russia to join in large additional oil output cuts to prop up prices.

(Graphic: OPEC production vs. world demand here)

On Tuesday, a technical panel of representatives from OPEC states, Russia and other producers recommended cutting output by between 600,000 to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) during the second quarter.

Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said the market was facing a surplus.

“Right now, the supply in the market is greater than demand,” Zanganeh said. “It’s necessary for OPEC and non-OPEC to make all their efforts to balance the market.”

Goldman Sachs cut its Brent price forecast to $45 a barrel in April while expecting Brent gradually recovering to $60 a barrel by the year-end.

The bank said while an output cut by OPEC “will help normalize oil demand and inventories later this year, they can’t prevent an already started large oil inventory accumulation.”

Morgan Stanley cut its second-quarter 2020 Brent price forecast to $55 per barrel and its WTI outlook to $50 on expectations for reduced demand.

(Graphic: Crude prices fall as coronavirus cases rise - here)

Crude oil stocks in the United States grew by 785,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, which was less than expected. Gasoline and diesel stocks both fell by more than 4 million barrels. Exports surged to nearly 4.2 million bpd.

“Today’s data confirms what the physical market has been telling us: It’s not that bad out here, at least for now,” said Scott Shelton, energy salesperson from United ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.