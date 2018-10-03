Oil hovers below four-year high, Iran sanctions still offer support

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hovered below a four-year peak on Wednesday, easing back from session highs after Reuters reported that Russia and Saudi Arabia had struck a private deal in September to raise output.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

But prices still found support from expectations that U.S. sanctions on Iran that take effect from Nov. 4 keep supplies tight and strain the ability of major producers to pump more.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was up 8 cents at $84.88 a barrel at 1032 GMT but off its session peak of $85.33. The price hit $85.45 on Monday, its highest level since November 2014.

U.S. crude CLc1 was up 3 cents at $75.26.

Russia, the world’s biggest oil producer, and Saudi Arabia, the biggest crude exporter, had informed the United States of their private deal before a meeting in Algeria with other producers, sources told Reuters.

Oil prices have been climbing as buyers have already started steering clear of Iran before the implementation of U.S. sanctions that are aimed at choking off oil production from OPEC’s third-largest producer.

The fall in Iranian exports is reducing the impact of a June agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, such as Russia, to hike output. [OPEC/O]

Analysts say there may not be enough spare production capacity in the short term to meet demand, potentially requiring large withdrawals from storage.

“Iran is the main supportive factor and is a test to the spare capacity of Saudi Arabia,” said Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob. “The fact that Saudi Arabia has been timid in its reaction has reinforced the notion there is limited spare capacity available.”

OPEC and its allies have been limiting supply since 2017 to get rid of a glut. They partially relaxed the cut in June, under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to cool prices.

OPEC has so far ruled out any further production increase, beyond fully delivering the boost agreed in June, despite prices rallying further. Iraq reiterated that stance on Wednesday.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the market had more or less stabilized but uncertainties remain, including the sanctions on Iran, that could push up prices.

But the rally has been limited by a strong dollar .DXY, which makes oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies and an industry report showing rising U.S. inventories.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 907,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 28 to 400.9 million, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s official supply report due at 1430 GMT. [EIA/S]