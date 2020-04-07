Oil little changed as hopes for output cuts offset by crude glut

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil was little changed on Tuesday as hopes that the world’s biggest producers would agree to cut output were tempered by a worsening crude oil glut and the threat of a deeper-than-expected global recession.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 1 cent at $33.06 a barrel by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 was up 19 cents to $26.27 a barrel.

The top global suppliers of crude, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, are expected to agree to reduce output at a meeting on Thursday, but only if the United States joins in with its own cuts, sources told Reuters.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Energy, noting new monthly forecasts, pointed out that production is already dropping without government involvement.

Any final agreement on how much the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will curb output would depend on the volumes that producers such as the United States, Canada and Brazil are willing to cut, an OPEC source said on Tuesday.

Prices are likely to remain low due to a global recession that economists in a Reuters poll say is likely to be more serious than was expected a few weeks ago, the latest survey suggested.

OPEC+, which includes Russia, had been curtailing production in recent years even as the United States ramped up its own output to become the world’s biggest crude producer.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said OPEC had not asked him to push domestic oil producers to cut production to buttress prices. He also said U.S. output was already declining in response to falling prices.

Coordinated action by U.S. oil producers would typically be a violation of antitrust laws.

Worldwide oil demand has dropped by as much as 30% this year, coinciding with moves by Saudi Arabia and Russia to flood markets with extra supply after a previous output deal fell apart.

“With 28 million bpd of oversupply in the oil market in April and 21 million bpd in May, the global coordinated production cuts that are really needed may be too large for the producers to accept; perhaps twice as large as the numbers being discussed,” said Rystad Energy’s Bjornar Tonhaugen.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles were seen rising for the 11th straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.

The poll comes ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday, an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, on Wednesday.

