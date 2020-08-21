Oil prices dip on sluggish coronavirus recovery

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday but held near a five-month high as an easing of coronavirus lockdowns aids a slow recovery in fuel demand while major crude producers seek to limit supply.

FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were down 27 cents, or 0.1%, at $44.63 a barrel by 0850 GMT, heading for a 0.4% weekly decline.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were down 33 cents, or 0.8%, at $42.49 but on track for a weekly gain of about 1.1%.

The euro zone’s economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record has stuttered this month as the pent-up demand unleashed by the easing of lockdowns in July has dwindled, a survey showed on Friday.

In another sign of the sluggish nature of recovery, India’s crude oil imports fell in July to their lowest since March 2010 amid renewed coronavirus lockdowns and refinery maintenance.

“An imminent return to higher crude demand (in India) remains doubtful,” Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said in a note.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia were focused on ensuring that members who had overproduced against their commitments would reduce their output.

Reuters reported that the OPEC+ group found that some members would need to cut output by 2.31 million barrels per day (bpd) to offset their recent oversupply.

Among OPEC members, Iraq and Nigeria were the least compliant and even the United Arab Emirates, which made additional voluntary cuts in June, overproduced by about 50,000 bpd over the May-July period.

The internal report also flagged demand risks, showing that OPEC+ expects oil demand in 2020 to fall by 9.1 million bpd, up 100,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

If a prolonged second wave of infections hits China, India, Europe and the United States in the second half of the year, 2020 demand could fall by 11.2 million bpd, the report added.