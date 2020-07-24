Oil prices edge lower on U.S.-China tensions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday, pressured by tensions between the United States and China, but some supportive economic data in Europe tempered losses.

Brent crude futures fell 13 cents to $43.18 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 5 cents to $41.02 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for a modest weekly rise.

China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate.

The renewed tensions between the world’s top two oil consumers stoked worries about oil demand, which already faces headwinds including rising coronavirus cases in the United States.

The resurgent pandemic has darkened the U.S. economic outlook. Some states have reinstated restrictions to curb the latest outbreak, which is expected to decrease fuel consumption.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits hit 1.416 million last week, unexpectedly rising for the first time in nearly four months.

Oil prices could see a near-term correction if a recovery in fuel demand slows further, especially in the United States, Barclays Commodities Research said.

Still, the bank lowered its oil market surplus forecast for 2020 to an average of 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.5 million bpd previously.

Softening Friday’s market losses, Euro zone business activity grew in July for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index is seen as a good indicator of the bloc’s economic health.

“The economic data in Europe was much better than anticipated, which would suggest that demand destruction in recent months because of COVID-19 may not have been as bad as people thought,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago.

Meanwhile, U.S. business activity increased to a six-month high in July. U.S. companies, however, reported a drop in new orders as new COVID-19 cases spiked across the country.