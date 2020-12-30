Oil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices traded flat on Wednesday, supported by a draw in U.S. crude inventories and Britain’s approval of a second coronavirus vaccine but pressured by swelling year-over-year supply and the view that a federal aid package would be slimmer than hoped.

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Brent crude futures gained 9 cents to $51.18 a barrel 11:44 EDT (1544 GMT), off the session high of $51.56 and well lower than the $66 price that started the year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents to trade at $47.96, substantially down from about $62 at the start of 2020.

Both contracts slipped early the session as a bigger fiscal aid package in the United States looked increasingly unlikely, dampening hopes for a swifter recovery of oil demand that has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices rallied after an Energy Information Administration report showed crude inventories fell by 6.1 million barrels in the latest week to 493.5 million barrels. [EIA/S]

But traders noted that U.S. crude inventories still were ending the year more than 10% higher than the last week of 2019.

“We couldn’t even pull down storage levels with a 6.1 million inventory draw which is sad but a reality, and it took the wind out of the sails for a big rally” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

On the supply front, a Jan. 4 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January.

Oil prices found some support on Wednesday from the U.S. dollar hitting its lowest against a basket of currencies since 2018, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Raising hopes of a faster normalization of travel and work, Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

But vaccine rollout in the U.S. has rolled out slower than previously expected. Some 2 million people have been vaccinated, President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday, well short of the 20 million Trump had promised by the end of the year.