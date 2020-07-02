Oil prices rise on drop in U.S. unemployment, crude stockpiles

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday after data showed a fall in U.S. unemployment and a sharp drop in crude stockpiles, although concerns that a spike in U.S. coronavirus infections could stall a recovery in fuel demand kept gains in check.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows railroad freight cars, including oil tanks, in Omsk, Russia May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 4.8 million in June, the Labor Department reported on Thursday, beating expectations.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 78 cents or 1.86% at $42.81 a barrel by 1556 GMT, after rising 1.8% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 66 cents, or 1.66%, to $40.48 a barrel, adding to a 1.4% rise on Wednesday.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 7.2 million barrels from a record high last week, far more than analysts had expected, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed, as refiners ramped up production and imports eased. [EIA/S]

“Oil prices have remained rangebound as OPEC has done its job on the supply side, and the key uncertainty now remains on demand recovery,” Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity research at BNP Paribas, said.

“Crude exceeded expectations of a draw but gasoline stocks rose, which means the recovery has at least paused for a week.”

New COVID-19 cases in the United States rose by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, in the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

California rolled back efforts to reopen its economy, banning indoor restaurant dining in much of the state, closing bars and beefing up enforcement of social distancing and other measures.

Gasoline stockpiles were higher, confounding expectations of a fall. Analysts highlighted worries about the spike in cases in heavily populated U.S. sun belt states, which are among the country’s biggest consumers of gasoline.

Attention will be on U.S. driving activity over the upcoming July 4 holiday weekend and how quickly U.S. producers revive shut-in production, analysts said.