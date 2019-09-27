Oil prices head for weekly loss as supply fears wane

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Friday but were heading for a weekly loss on a faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi output, while investors also worried about global crude demand amid slowing Chinese economic growth.

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz/File Photo

During a volatile session, Brent crude LCOc1 futures lost 32 cents to $62.42 a barrel by 11:21 a.m. EDT (1521 GMT), after dropping to a session low of $60.76 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 3 cents to $56.44 a barrel, after falling to $54.75 a barrel.

Brent was on track to fall nearly 3% for the week, its biggest weekly loss since early August, while WTI was set to fall 2.8%.

Earlier in the session, futures fell after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks. However, prices pared losses after U.S. President Donald Trump then said he had refused the request by Tehran.

“We’ve really been following headline to headline,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst with Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Crude futures were also earlier hit by a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources saying that Saudi Arabia had agreed a partial ceasefire in Yemen, said analysts in the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Brent is just above its level before attacks on Saudi facilities on Sept. 14, which initially halved the kingdom’s production.

Sources told Reuters this week that Saudi Arabia had restored capacity to 11.3 million barrels per day. Saudi Aramco has yet to confirm it is fully back online.

“The risk premium is deflating further,” said Saxo Bank’s Ole Hansen.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said it might cut its estimates for global oil demand for 2019 and 2020 should the global economy weaken further.

“If the global economy weakens, for which there are already some signs, we may lower oil demand expectations,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest importer of crude oil, industrial companies reported a contraction in profits in August.

Key oil freight rates from the Middle East to Asia rocketed as much as 28% on Friday in the global oil shipping market, spooked by U.S. sanctions on units of China’s COSCO for alleged involvement in ferrying crude out of Iran.

The COSCO vessels account for about 7.5% of the world’s fleet of supertankers, Refinitiv data showed.

Emerging details connected to the impeachment inquiry into Trump also helped to dent demand sentiment, analysts said.

“An impeachment would add to the uncertainty of the U.S. economy,” Flynn said.