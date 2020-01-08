Oil prices shed gains as alarm over Iran rocket strike fades - for now

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied 1% higher on Wednesday, well below peaks hit in frenzied trading earlier in the day after a rocket attack by Iran on American forces in Iraq raised the specter of a spiraling Mideast conflict and disruption to crude flows.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, U.S., February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Prices gave up most of their early gains as analysts said market tension could ease as long as oil production facilities remain unaffected by attacks. Tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran’s foreign minister also appeared to signal a period of calm - for now.

Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 1.1%, to $69 by around 0742 GMT, after earlier rising to as high as $71.75, the most since mid-September 2019.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 53 cents, or 0.9%, to $63.23 a barrel. It earlier hit $65.85, the highest since late April last year.

Iran’s missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq came early on Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country’s elite Quds Force killed in a U.S. drone stroke on Jan. 3.

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, the U.S. military said on Tuesday. Stock, currency and gold markets were also roiled by the attacks. [MKTS/GLOB]

Trump said in a tweet that an assessment of casualties and damage from the strikes was under way and that he would make a statement on Wednesday morning U.S. time. “All is well!” Trump said in the Twitter post.

(GRAPHIC: Iran fires missiles at U.S bases in Iraq - here)

‘TEMPORARY PHENOMENON’?

Early indications suggested no U.S. casualties, one source told Reuters, although other officials declined to comment. Iranian state television said 80 “American terrorists” had been killed and U.S. helicopters and military equipment damaged.

Iraq, Germany, Denmark and Norway said none of their troops were killed or injured.

Executives and analysts said oil markets remained focused for now on the targets in the Wednesday attack being military, rather than oil industry facilities.

“I think the surge in oil markets will be a temporary phenomenon ... U.S. shale oil players will boost output if oil prices remain stronger,” said Toshiaki Kitamura, the chairman of Japanese oil and gas producer Inpex Corp, speaking to Reuters at an industry gathering.

Still, he said, “There is no real reason to push down oil prices, either. So I believe oil prices will likely hover between $60-70/barrel this year.”

In a research note, Goldman Sachs maintained its three-month view for U.S. oil at $63 a barrel.

“The recent rally in oil prices is unsustainable without actual supply disruption,” the bank said.

OPEC RESPONSE

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will respond to any possible oil shortages if necessary but it also has “limitations”, the United Arab Emirates energy minister said on Wednesday.

Suhail al-Mazrouei also said he sees no immediate risk of supplies through the important Strait of Hormuz being blocked.

(GRAPHIC: Oil, gold prices retreat after initial surge following Iran's attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - here)

In Wednesday’s attack, Iranian news agency Mehr said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had targeted the bases in Iraq that hosted U.S. forces. Tehran had vowed retaliation for the killing of military commander Soleimani.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif said on Twitter.

“We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”