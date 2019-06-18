Oil prices slip for second day on global growth fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday on signs that global economic growth is being hit by the U.S.-China trade war, though losses were capped by Middle East tensions after last week’s tanker attacks.

FILE PHOTO: A pumpjack is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard, near Strasbourg, France, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Brent crude futures were trading 42 cents down at $60.52 a barrel by 0932 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 26 cents to $51.67.

The New York Federal Reserve on Monday said that its gauge of business growth in New York state posted a record fall this month to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years, suggesting an abrupt contraction in regional activity.

U.S. business sentiment has sagged as trade tensions have escalated between China and the United States and on signs of softness in the labor market.

(Graphic: New York Fed Empire business survey - tmsnrt.rs/2XOP9Mc)

Oil prices have fallen by about 20% from April’s 2019 highs, partly because of concerns over the U.S.-China trade war and disappointing economic data.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet at the G20 summit in Japan this month. Trump has said he would meet Xi at the event, though China has not confirmed the meeting.

Putting further pressure on oil, the U.S. energy department on Monday said that shale oil output is expected to reach a record high in July.

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since last Thursday’s oil tanker attacks, which Washington has blamed on Tehran. Iran has denied involvement.

“Oil prices appear unperturbed by the further escalation of the Iran crisis,” said Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch.

Iran on Monday said it would breach internationally agreed curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium within 10 days, adding that European nations still had time to save a landmark nuclear deal.

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday the deployment of about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East for what he said were defensive purposes, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Monday said that countries need to cooperate on keeping shipping lanes open for oil and other energy supplies to ensure stable supplies.

He also said that Saudi exports and production are expected to remain at “about the same level” as the past few months.

Market participants are also awaiting a meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, to decide whether to extend a production cut agreement that ends this month.

(Graphic: U.S., Russian, Saudi crude oil production - tmsnrt.rs/2QYNGAd)