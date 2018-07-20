Oil prices stabilize amid trade tensions, oversupply worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global benchmark Brent crude stabilized on Friday as a weakening dollar and lower expected August oil exports from Saudi Arabia supported the market, overtaking concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions and supply increases.

Despite Friday’s gains, prices remained on course for a third consecutive weekly decline as supply increases pulled prices lower during the course of the week.

Brent crude was up 45 cents at $73.03 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT). The expiring U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August delivery was unchanged at $69.46 a barrel, while the more liquid September contract fell 22 cents to $68.02.

A weakening dollar following U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve has also helped relieve some pressure weighing on oil prices rising, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

“The dollar was a one-way ticket for the last couple of weeks and basically reversed directions, giving us some strong support,” Flynn said.

Prices are also finding some support after OPEC’s largest oil producer, Saudi Arabia, said it would temper its exports next month.

Trade tensions continued to weigh on the market, providing a ceiling for any gains, traders said. Trump said in a CNBC interview he was ready to put tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China.

Lower oil demand in the United States and China caused by an economic slowdown from their trade dispute would likely weigh heavily on markets.

“The impact on world economic growth of a levy of this magnitude will be severe and will likely have a strong negative impact on markets,” said Olaf van den Heuvel, chief investment officer at Aegon Asset Management.

The People’s Bank of China on Friday reduced its midpoint for the yuan for the seventh straight trading day to the lowest in a year.

The yuan then retreated to a near 13-month low, although it rebounded later.

Signs of Russia and Saudi Arabia increasing oil production, as well as last week’s surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, have also weighed on prices, said Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors.

“You’re having supply come back on to the markets, so it’s not surprising to see a little bit of weakness,” Zahir said.