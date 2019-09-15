Business News
September 15, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facility hits global supply

FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices surged more than 15% at the open on Sunday after an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19% to a session high of $71.95 a barrel at the opening, while U.S. crude futures surged more than 15% to a session high of $63.34 a barrel.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attack cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day, at a time when Aramco is trying to ready itself for what is expected to be the world’s largest share sale.

Aramco gave no timeline for output resumption. A source close to the matter told Reuters the return to full oil capacity could take “weeks, not days.”

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

