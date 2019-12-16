Oil rises back toward three-month highs on U.S.-China trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose back toward the previous session’s three-month highs on Monday, supported by last week’s announcement of an initial trade deal between the United States and China.

FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre, near Paris, France September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 were up 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $65.59 a barrel by 1535 GMT, having hit their highest since Sept. 17 in the previous session at $65.79.

West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 19 cents, or 0.3%, at $60.26 a barrel.

The United States and China announced on Friday a “phase one” agreement that will reduce some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods.

Progress on trade could jump-start oil demand and ease fears of a glut which have weighed on prices, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“Oversupply concerns driving weaker oil prices over the first half of 2020 is the base case for many investors, but we could finally start to see improved data from the world’s two largest economies spearhead calls for a global growth rebound,” he said.

The Friday agreement averted additional tariffs on Chinese goods totaling $160 billion that the United States was set to impose over the weekend.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday the deal would nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years and was “totally done” despite the need for translation and revisions to its text.

China’s State Council’s customs tariff commission said on Sunday it had suspended additional tariffs on some U.S. goods that were meant to be implemented on Dec. 15.

Data from China on Monday showing industrial output and retail sales growth accelerating more than expected in November offered some support for oil prices.

But growth in China is expected to slow further next year, with the government likely to set its growth target at about 6% in 2020 compared with 6%-6.5% this year, and investors still seeking more information on the agreement.

“What the market needs now... is clarity around exactly what the deal entails,” analysts from ING Economics said. “The longer we have to wait for this detail, the more likely market participants will start to question how good a deal it actually is.”

Brent has rallied this year, supported by output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, which this month agreed to lower supply by a further 500,000 barrels per day as of Jan. 1. <OPEC/M>

The decision, according to Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen, “helped trigger a 25% increase in the combined crude long to 602,000 lots, the highest since May and the biggest one-week accumulation since December 2016”.