Oil rises but set for second weekly fall as supply concerns ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Friday as strike actions in Norway and Iraq hit supplies, but futures were set for a second straight week of decline after Libyan ports reopened and on the view that Iran might still export some crude despite U.S. sanctions.

FILE PHOTO: An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver, Colorado, U.S., February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Brent crude LCOc1 rose 60 cents to $75.05 a barrel, a 0.8 percent gain, by 10:46 a.m. EDT (1446 GMT). It was on track for a weekly fall of around 2.7 percent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 55 cents to $70.88 a barrel, but was on course for a weekly decline of nearly 4 percent.

The market, however, found support on Friday from supply concerns.

Hundreds of workers on Norwegian offshore oil and gas rigs went on strike on Tuesday after rejecting a proposed wage deal, closing Shell’s (RDSa.L) Knarr field, which produces 23,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In Iraq, about 100 protesters demanding jobs and better services from Iraq’s leaders closed access to Umm Qasr commodities port near the southern city of Basra on Friday, port employees said.

“Persistently declining oil supplies from Venezuela and simmering strike actions in Norway and Iraq are prompting bullish sentiment,” said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London.

Prices weakened earlier in the week after OPEC member Libya reopened major eastern oil ports and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would consider granting waivers to some of Iran’s crude buyers. [nL8N1U73MO]

Fears that a U.S.-China trade dispute could hit global economic growth have also kept buyers on the back foot.

Russia and other leading oil producers may boost oil output further if supply shortages hit the market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. In June, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other key producers including Russia responded to market tightness by easing a supply-cut agreement.

China’s crude oil imports fell for a second month in a row in June to their lowest since December, as shrinking margins and volatile oil prices led some independent refiners to scale back purchases.

Market participants on Friday awaited U.S. rig count data, an indication of future production, due to be released at 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

