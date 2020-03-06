Oil slammed as investors flee after Russia rejects steep OPEC cut

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent suffered its biggest one-day loss in more than 11 years on Friday after Russia balked at OPEC’s proposed steep production cuts to stabilize prices as the coronavirus outbreak slows the global economy and hurts energy demand.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony on Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus. OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.

That triggered a rout, with more than 1 million U.S. crude contracts shares trading hands on Friday. U.S. crude futures settled down more than 10%, the largest one-day percentage loss since 2014. More than 4.58 million U.S. front-month crude contracts changed hands this week, the busiest week ever for that contract.

Brent futures fell $4.72, or 9.4%, its biggest fall since December 2008, to settle at $45.27 a barrel, its lowest close since June 2017, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $4.62, or 10.1%, to $41.28, its lowest close since August 2016.

That was the biggest daily percentage drop for WTI since November 2014, putting both contracts down over 30% so far this year.

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. Business districts began to empty and stock markets tumbled.

The split between OPEC and Russia revived fears of a 2014 oil price crash, when Saudi Arabia and Russia fought for market share with U.S. shale oil producers, which have never participated in output-limiting pacts.

“This could be the end of the OPEC-Russia alliance,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. “For the first time in years at the end of March, there could be no quota on OPEC producers.”

OPEC was pushing for an additional 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of cuts until the end of 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz/File Photo

Non-OPEC states were expected to contribute 500,000 bpd to the overall extra cut, OPEC ministers said. The new deal would have meant OPEC+ production curbs amounting to a total of 3.6 million bpd, or about 3.6% of global supply.

“From (April 1) all oil producers are allowed to produce as much as they like,” analysts at ABN AMRO said in a report lowering their oil price forecast.

The Dutch bank noted that OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo indicated there will be more informal meetings on the proposed cuts in coming weeks, however.