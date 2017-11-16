Oil steady, caught between OPEC cuts and rising U.S. supply

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices held steady in Thursday trading as expectations that OPEC would extend output cuts offset the impact of rising U.S. crude production and inventories.

Brent crude oil LCOc1 was down 41 cents a barrel at $61.46 by 1312 GMT. U.S. light crude CLc1 fell 20 cents to $55.13.

Oil prices have slipped in recent days from the two-year highs hit last week by both crude benchmarks after signs that U.S. supply is rising fast and could potentially undermine OPEC’s efforts to tighten the market.

“The oil market sell-off is easing, but the bearish afterglow from yesterday’s update on U.S. oil stockpiles is keeping bears in the driving seat,” PVM wrote in a note to clients, referring to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

“Selling pressures are being underpinned by an unexpected jump in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories,” PVM added.

The EIA data showed domestic crude inventories C-STK-T-EIA rising for a second week in a row, building by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Nov. 10 to 459 million barrels.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a decrease of 2.2 million barrels.

U.S. crude oil production C-OUT-T-EIA has hit a record of 9.65 million bpd, meaning output has risen by almost 15 percent since its mid-2016 low.

But expectations that a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Vienna on Nov. 30 would result in OPEC nations and other big exporters extending their pact to tighten supply has offset some of the pressure on prices.

OPEC and non-OPEC exporters including Russia agreed a year ago to cut crude output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between January this year and March 2018 to bolster prices.

Oil ministers have signaled that they are likely to extend the agreement, possibly until the end of next year.

“It is widely believed that OPEC and non-OPEC nations will roll over their production until (end) 2018,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“If they don‘t, or if the period will be shorter than nine months, I think we will see even lower prices. Brent would break back below $60 a barrel.”