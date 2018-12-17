U.S. oil prices inch up, but global economic concerns weigh

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices edged up on Monday amid a fall in drilling activity in the United States, but lingering concerns about weaker economic growth in major economies kept a lid on gains.

A gas station worker pumps fuel into a motorbike at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $51.35 per barrel at 0010 GMT, up 0.3 percent, or 15 cents, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 had yet to trade.

“Despite OPEC and Russia agreeing to reduce oil production by a further 1.2 million barrels per day at the recent OPEC meeting, prices have fallen as the market awaits evidence that the cuts will balance the market,” ANZ Bank said on Monday.

“Even a fall in the rig count couldn’t dispel these concerns.”

U.S. drillers cut four oil rigs in the week to Dec. 14, pulling the total count to the lowest since mid-October at 873, General Electric Co’s (GE.N) Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. RIG-OL-USA-BHI

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies have agreed to curb output from January by 0.8 million barrels per day (bpd), while non-OPEC allies contribute an additional 0.4 million bpd of cuts, in a move to be reviewed at a meeting in April.

“Oil markets have been struggling for direction post-OPEC with traders reading between the headlines and watching U.S. inventory numbers to gauge shale output,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

“The more OPEC tries to cut supply and drive prices higher the bigger the door opens for U.S. shale producers.”

Growing concerns about weakening growth in major economies such as China and Europe also dampened the mood in markets for oil and other asset classes.

Chinese oil refinery throughput in November fell from October, suggesting an easing in oil demand, while the country’s industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as the economy continued to lose momentum.

Meanwhile, French business activity plunged unexpectedly into contraction this month, retreating at the fastest pace in over four years, while Germany’s private sector expansion slowed to a four-year low in December.