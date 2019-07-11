Deals
July 11, 2019 / 7:55 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Carlos Slim's bank to acquire stake in Brazil unit of Global Payments

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade has approved Mexican lender Inbursa’s [GFINBI.UL] acquisition of a roughly 33% stake in the Brazilian unit of payment technology company Global Payments Inc (GPN.N), according to a report from the regulator.

Inbursa, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, intends to have a card processor business in Brazil through Banco Inbursa SA.

Cade said Inbursa informed it that Global Payments and Slim’s Brazilian subsidiary of America Movil (AMXL.MX) may forge a partnership in the future.

The transaction value has not been disclosed.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below