U.S. Attorney General Barr says Antifa 'flying around' the U.S. to incite violence

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr listens to Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Stephen Boyd as Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center, in Washington, U.S., July 28, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday said the Justice Department was monitoring the anti-fascist protest movement Antifa, calling it the “ramrod” of violence and looting in U.S. cities.

“I’ve talked to every police chief in every city where there has been major violence and they all have identified Antifa as the ramrod for the violence,” Barr said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “They are flying around the country. We know people who are flying around the country.”

“We see some of the purchases they are making before the riots of weapons to use in those riots,” Barr added. “So, we are following them.”

Barr also said he thought there was a “false narrative” in the U.S. that many unarmed Black people are being killed by white police officers.