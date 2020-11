FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during The Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace in Paris, France November 12, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on his Facebook page that images of a Black man being beaten up by Paris police were “shameful” for France.

He also said he had asked the government to come up with proposals to restore the public’s confidence in the police and to fight against all forms of discrimination.