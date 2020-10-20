Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Houston police say two officers shot, suspect in custody

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two Houston police officers were shot on Tuesday and a suspect suffered a gunshot wound before being apprehended, a spokeswoman for the city’s police department said.

Jodi Silva said the two officers were transported to the Memorial Hermann Hospital. She did not provide any details on their condition.

A suspect was also taken to a hospital for treatment, Silva said, adding that Police Chief Art Acevedo would brief the media at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

The Houston Police Department had dispatched a SWAT team to deal with a “possible barricaded suspect”, according to an earlier tweet by the department.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

