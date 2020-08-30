'All options on the table' to end violence in Portland: acting Homeland Security secretary

FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies during a hearing before Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee at Dirksen Senate Office Building August 6, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - “All options on the table” to resolve violent protests in Portland, Oregon, including sending in federal law enforcement assistance, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday.

One person was shot dead in Portland late on Saturday as protesters from rival groups clashed in the northwest U.S. city, which has seen frequent demonstrations for months over racial injustice that have at times turned violent.