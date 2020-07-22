Trump announces surge of federal agents into Chicago, Albuquerque to combat crime

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about sending federal law enforcement agents to several U.S. cities to assist local police in combating what the Justice Department has described as a ?surge? of violent crime, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that federal law enforcement agents will be dispatched to cities facing challenges with violent crime, including Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Speaking at the White House, Trump blamed the increases in violence on left-leaning movements to “dismantle and dissolve” local police departments in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

“This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation,” Trump said.