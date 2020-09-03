U.S.
September 3, 2020 / 9:37 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Oregon man says he acted in self defense in Portland shooting: report

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 48-year-old Oregon man said he acted in self defense during the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland as he thought he and a friend would be stabbed, Vice News reported on Thursday.

“I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that,” Michael Reinoehl said in a video interview provided to Vice News regarding the Saturday shooting of Aaron Danielson.

Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
