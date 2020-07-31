U.S. officers to respond with strong force if needed in Portland -Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal officers will respond with “very strong offensive force” to the protests in Portland if needed, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, raising questions about an deal to end a federal deployment that had sparked a standoff with local leaders.

“If it doesn’t clean up, we’re going to do something very powerful ... we have no choice,” Trump said, speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with the National Association of Police Organizations at the White House.