Oregon says federal agents to pull back from Portland after clashes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Oregon’s governor on Wednesday said the federal government has agreed to withdraw agents from Portland, a step toward ending a standoff with U.S. President Donald Trump over the use of federal force, although the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would maintain its presence until conditions improved.

Federal law enforcement officers close a street downtown as they move towards protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Governor Kate Brown said that after discussions with Vice President Mike Pence and others, the government had agreed to end the “occupying force” stationed at a federal courthouse in Portland after weeks of clashes between activists and agents.

Brown said that all agents from Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement would exit the area on Thursday, drawing down a federal presence that has included the use of unmarked vans to apprehend protesters, raising questions over possible civil rights violations.

“They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence,” Brown, a Democrat who has clashed with Trump, wrote on Twitter.

“Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace.”

The Oregon withdrawal dovetailed with the announcement of a deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit, expanding a separate program aimed at curtailing a surge of violent crime in some cities. Some mayors said they were willing to accept the help, while others expressed worries over the Republican president’s potential political motives in an election year.

Regarding Oregon, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had agreed on a joint plan to end the violence in which state and local law enforcement would begin to secure areas around the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties in Portland.

On a call with reporters on Wednesday, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf declined to provide a timeline for federal officers to leave the city, saying they will remain “until we see that the plan is working.” He said that DHS’s Federal Protective Service, which provides security for federal buildings, would remain the lead agency responsible for protecting the courthouse.

Wolf suggested that Oregon State Police could secure a second perimeter outside the courthouse fence to prevent “violent individuals” from approaching the building, which has been at the center of the unrest, but said that some of the state officers would likely be positioned on the courthouse grounds, as well.

Trump, seeking re-election in November, has sought to crack down on protests to highlight his focus on law and order amid protests and unrest across the country after the May 25 killing of a Black man, George Floyd, by Minneapolis police.

The federal government deployed teams of tactical agents to Portland in early July to defend the Portland courthouse, drawing criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups who alleged excessive force and federal overreach by Trump.

Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, both Democrats, complained they never asked for the federal officers and their presence was worsening the situation with protesters.

“We would do well to remember that this movement is not about the legal right of federal law enforcement to operate in our cities. It’s about the urgent and necessary work of criminal justice, racial justice and policing reform,” Wheeler told a briefing on Wednesday with other Democratic mayors.

Solidarity protests spread over the weekend to other U.S. cities, prompting complaints by Democratic mayors that illegal federal deployments were escalating tensions across the country. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Tuesday said U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit officers had withdrawn from her city.

Separately, the Justice Department said it would send dozens of law enforcement officials to Cleveland, Milwaukee and Detroit, following similar deployments to Chicago, Kansas City, Missouri; and Albuquerque, New Mexico earlier this month.

Distinct from the operation in Portland to secure the federal courthouse, these deployments are being made under what is known as Operation Legend, an initiative launched to address spikes in violent crimes like murders, which have risen by nearly 31 percent in Detroit compared with 2019.

Matthew Schneider, the chief federal prosecutor in the part of Michigan that includes Detroit, told a briefing on Wednesday that there would be “no federal troops” deployed to his state to interfere with peaceful protests.

Federal law enforcement officers block off a street after clearing protesters from the area during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

“Operation Legend isn’t about protests or politics,” Schneider said.

The operation’s expansion includes sending 42 federal agents to Detroit and more than 25 to both Milwaukee and Cleveland. The agents will come from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and police chief James Craig on Wednesday released a statement approving Schneider’s expansion of the operation on certain conditions. “So long as those staff are used in the continuing effort to enforce federal laws on illegal gun trafficking and gang violence, DPD will continue its strong partnership with those agencies,” the statement said.