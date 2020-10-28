Biden urges end to looting after Philadelphia Black man's killing

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden takes part in a health briefing about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday urged calm amid ongoing unrest after a Black man was shot dead this week by police in Philadelphia, saying protesters had a right to peaceful demonstrations but not destruction.

“There’s no excuse whatsoever for the looting or the violence,” the former vice president told reporters after casting his ballot in Wilmington, Delaware.

Protesting Monday’s deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace, 27, “was totally legitimate, totally reasonable,” Biden said, but cited Wallace’s father’s plea to end the violence.