White House says it helped Wisconsin in deployment of 1,000 National Guard

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it had helped Wisconsin in the deployment of almost 1,000 National Guard troops following protests that have rocked the city of Kenosha after police shot a Black man on Sunday.

“President Trump condemns violence in all forms and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement after the Justice Department said separately that it had deployed more than 200 law-enforcement agents to the city.

Trump has been pushing Democratic governors to request National Guard and federal law enforcement support to deal with unrest that has followed the killing of a Black man in Minneapolis police custody in May.

In the Wisconsin case, the state’s attorney general said investigators recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of the car into which Jacob Blake Jr, was leaning when he was shot in the back by a police officer three days ago.

“We have assisted Wisconsin in the deployment of almost 1,000 National Guard and over 200 federal law enforcement personnel, which include FBI and U.S. Marshals,” McEnany said.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec earlier wrote on Twitter that the law enforcement agents deployed to Wisconsin included agents and marshals from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The deployment, she said, aimed to “assist state and local law enforcement in the response to rioting and unrest and will continue to surge Kenosha with federal resources as needed and necessary.”