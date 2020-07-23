Federal agents' use of force at protests faces internal U.S. government probes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s internal watchdog on Thursday launched probes into the use of force by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, and Washington during recent protests against police violence.

Protesters gather outside a reinforced fence installed outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, U.S., July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office will launch an investigation into allegations that federal agents used excessive force against peaceful protesters in Portland and a separate review into actions taken against protesters both in Portland, as well as in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1.

The review will look specifically at whether officers involved had proper identification, and if they complied with federal policies on using force in law enforcement, Horowitz said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has been stepping up the use of federal officers to respond to a wave of protests around the United States, sparked by the death in May of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump has targeted Democratic-run cities, provoking criticism that he is using law enforcement resources for political ends.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, part of the Department of Homeland Security, has come under fire after videos surfaced online that appeared to show camouflaged officers in Portland carrying guns without clear insignia on their uniforms identifying them as legitimate law enforcement officers.

That came a month after police on horseback and armed soldiers used tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back before Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Square to St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he held up a Bible for a photo.

In recent days, Democratic lawmakers sent a letter asking for an investigation amid concerns that Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf were using federal agents to “suppress First Amendment protected activities.” The First Amendment to the Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble.

Horowitz said he would be coordinating with the internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security in his investigation into excessive force in Portland, a probe which was requested by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon in addition to House Democrats.

The White House did not immediately comment on the announcement, and spokespersons for the Justice Department and U.S. Park Police, part of the Department of the Interior, could not be immediately reached.

A spokesman for the Federal Protective Service, part of DHS, declined to comment on a pending investigation.