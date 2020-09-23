Trump lauds move by Kentucky governor to call up National Guard

A light on a TV camera is seen as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a discussion with state attorneys general on social media abuses in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentucky’s governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March.

Trump said he would speak shortly with the governor, Andy Beshear, and said state Attorney General Daniel Cameron was handling the situation “very well.”

“We have a call scheduled to make very shortly with the governor. I understand he’s called up the National Guard, which is a good thing. I think it’s a very positive thing,” Trump said. “And it’ll all work out.”