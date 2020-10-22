Minnesota governor activates national guard following developments in George Floyd case

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks about a change in charges to the officers involved in the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he has activated the Minnesota National Guard as a “precautionary step” following developments in the case of George Floyd.

A judge on Thursday dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyd’s death in May.

“In light of developments in the George Floyd case, we’ve taken the precautionary step of asking the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to help ensure safety for Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement on Thursday.

“I want to remind Minnesotans that today’s ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd.”