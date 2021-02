FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather outside of the home where Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was killed in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., December 24, 2020. On December 22, 2020 Officer Adam Coy fatally shot Andre Maurice Hill after responding to a non-emergency disturbance call from a neighbor. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

(Reuters) - A former Ohio police officer had $3 million bond set on Friday on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a Black man in December.

Adam Coy, 44, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in the Dec. 22 killing of Andre Maurice Hill, 47. Coy, who is white, was responding to a nuisance call about car noise.