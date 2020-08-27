Politics
August 27, 2020

Trump says NBA has become like a political organization

U.S. President Donald President Trump listens during a briefing on Hurricane Laura at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the NBA has become “like a political organization”, though he said he did not know much about the players’ boycott to protest racial injustice following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

“They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country,” Trump said during a briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Hurricane Laura.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Eric Beech

