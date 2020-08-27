Sports News
August 27, 2020 / 3:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Organisers postpone Thursday's matches at Western & Southern Open

Aug 26, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) hits the ball against Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the U.S. Open Grand Slam, will be suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organisers said in a statement.

“As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States,” organisers said in a statement.

The tournament was scheduled to hold semi-final matches in both the men’s and women’s draws on Thursday but they will now resume on Friday.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

