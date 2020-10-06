Police shooting of Black man in Texas to go to grand jury: prosecutor

(Reuters) - The district attorney in Hunt County, Texas said on Tuesday he planned to take a case against a white police officer who fatally shot a 31-year-old Black man to a grand jury for possible indictment once an investigation is completed.

“Based on the evidence I’ve seen at this point we will present to the grand jury,” Noble Walker told Reuters, referring to the shooting of Jonathan Price by Shaun Lucas of the Wolfe City Police Department on Saturday.