Trump promises $42 million to support public safety in Wisconsin

New construction helmets still in their plastic bags, knee pads with their sales tags still on them, unused wooden sticks and new megaphones sit on display next to homemade "Black Lives Matter" shields in the Kenosha law enforcement command center as U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion on "Wisconsin Community Safety" after the president surveyed property damage in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, during a visit to one of the flashpoint cities where anti-racist demonstrators have clashed with his supporters, said on Tuesday the federal government would provide $42 million to support public safety and law enforcement in Wisconsin.

Trump, speaking to a group of local business leaders in Kenosha also said the administration would provide nearly $4 million to help businesses damaged in the turmoil and $1 million to the city’s law enforcement.