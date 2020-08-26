U.S.
Trump says U.S. officers headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protests

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 25, 2020. 2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Wisconsin officials had accepted federal law enforcement support following several days of protests after police shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump, on Twitter, said he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who had agreed to accept federal assistance. “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump wrote.

