Trump says U.S. officers headed to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid protests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Wisconsin officials had accepted federal law enforcement support following several days of protests after police shot a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump, on Twitter, said he had spoken with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who had agreed to accept federal assistance. “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!” Trump wrote.