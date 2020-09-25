Teenager charged in shootings in Kenosha to fight extradition: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Antioch Police Department in the hometown of suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who was arrested on a warrant and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, following the Kenosha, Wisconsin shooting of protesters, in nearby Antioch, Illinois, U.S. August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people and injuring another during demonstrations on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, will challenge his requested extradition from Illinois, his lawyer told a court hearing on Friday.

“We intend to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus,” John Pierce told a judge at the Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois.