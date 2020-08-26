U.S.
Facebook removes 'Kenosha Guard' page following shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it removed the page for the Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a “call to arms” following days of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying the page violated its policy against “militia organizations.”

A 17-year-old was charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during those protests, which broke out in response to the police shooting of a Black man earlier this week.

Before its removal, the Kenosha Guard had posted a message on Facebook warning police its members would be out on the streets.

