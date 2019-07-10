Factbox: 10 artists hit by human rights criticism over concerts

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S rapper Nicki Minaj this week pulled out of a planned concert in Saudi Arabia, where same-sex acts attract the death penalty, after critics said it clashed with her support for LGBT+ rights.

Minaj, known for her provocative stage performances and skin-baring attire, was due to headline the Jeddah World Fest music festival on July 18, the latest example of the conservative kingdom loosening restrictions on entertainment.

Minaj, who took part in Gay Pride festivities in New York in June, said on Tuesday that she would no longer perform to make clear her support for women and LGBT+ rights.

Here are 10 artists who have drawn flak for agreeing to play in countries that have been criticized over human rights.

