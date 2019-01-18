Factbox: Briton's death in Kenya adds to long list of aid worker killings

FILE PHOTO: Luke Potter, who died in an attack in Nairobi, is seen in this undated photograph, at an unknown location, obtained by REUTERS January 16, 2019. Gatsby Africa/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The death of a British aid worker in a militant attack in Nairobi this week highlighted the rising number of people killed delivering aid to those in need.

Luke Potter, Africa programs director for the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, was among 21 people killed when gunmen stormed a hotel complex in Kenya’s capital on Tuesday.

Sixteen Kenyans and an American survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks were also among the dead.

Gatsby, a British charity, described Potter as a deeply committed humanitarian who had devoted the past 10 years to helping some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable.

Here are 10 facts about the dangers aid workers face:

(Sources: Reuters, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Humanitarian Outcomes)