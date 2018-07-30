Which countries have the highest rates of modern slavery and most victims?

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - At least 40 million people worldwide are estimated to be trapped in modern slavery today - more than ever before - as poverty, conflict and crises fuel the growing global slave trade.

From men made to work in factories, farms and fishing boats and women forced to sell sex to people exploited for their organs and children sent to beg or forced to marry, human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises.

North Korea, Eritrea and Burundi are estimated to have the world’s highest rates of modern-day slavery, with India, China and Pakistan home to the largest number of victims.

The United Nations has designated July 30 World Day against Trafficking in Persons, with the world striving to meet a U.N. goal to end forced labor and modern slavery by 2030.

Here are some key facts and figures about modern slavery and human trafficking worldwide: